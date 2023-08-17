Indore Weather: Drizzle In Eastern Part, No Possibility Of Rain For A Week | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): No relief from high humidity level was in offing on Wednesday as temperature remained above 28 degrees Celsius mark for the second consecutive day.

However, the weather took a U-turn in the evening as dark clouds enveloped the city skyline followed by a spell of light rains in the eastern part of the city. The western part remained high and dry.

The winds blowing from the western part of the country resulted in hot and sweltry morning. Regional Meteorological Department officials said that throughout the week, the temperature would hover around 28 to 29 degrees with bleak chances of rain.

“Due to moisture incursion, Indore region witnessed cloudy weather and drizzling. There is no significant spell of rainfall except drizzling or light showers in isolated parts of the region. A new western disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan region and keep the city weather cloudy,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius which was normal while the night temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius which was also normal.

