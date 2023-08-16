Indore: 'Need To Create Network Of Bio-manufacturing Facilities In India,' Says DBT Secy 

Participants of Sectoral Expert Committee pose for a group photo at IIT Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Biotechnology (DBT) secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale has stressed the need for the creation of a sector specific robust network of bio-manufacturing facilities specifically for monoclonal antibodies in India.

He shared his vision for the creation of the sector during the 1st meeting of the Sectoral Expert Committee on Bio-manufacturing of Precision Bio-therapeutics specifically focusing on Monoclonal Antibodies organised by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India lately at IIT Indore.

This meeting was attended by more than 60 participants, including 20 scientists and industry professionals.

Roadmap for future of monoclonal antibody production in India discussed

At the meeting, Dr Alka Sharma, senior advisor, DBT, discussed the relevance of the objectives and outcomes anticipated from this important meeting.

The meeting provided a platform for leading scientists, industry professionals, and regulatory representatives to share their insights to define a strategic direction for the bio-manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies in India.

Dr Jayanta Bhattacharya, chairman and Dr Dhananjay Patankar, co-chairman of the committee outlined a cohesive strategy for the advancement of the sector and proposed a strategic roadmap for the future of monoclonal antibody production in India.

During the meeting several industry experts and scientists shared insights into the current global and Indian landscape of the sector, process technologies, monoclonal antibody selection, and regulatory challenges.

IIT Indore director Professor Suhas Joshi and the institute’s department of biosciences and biomedical engineering Prof Avinash Sonawane were also present in the meeting and emphasised the importance of precision manufacturing in the area of biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies.

Monoclonal antibodies significant in diagnosis of various diseases

Monoclonal antibodies have a wide range of applications in therapeutics and diagnostics of different types of diseases due to their specificity and selectivity for particular antigens.

During this meeting, expert members and participants deliberated on the importance, gaps and challenges of establishing monoclonal antibody biomanufacturing facilities in India to boost clinical research and biopharmaceutical industries to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

"This meeting proved to be a significant platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and charting a strategic course for the advancement of bio-manufacturing in the field of precision bio-therapeutics," a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

