MP Weather Update: State's Rainfall Deficit Percentage Increases To 7%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The long break in rainfall activities has increased the rainfall deficit percentage of Madhya Pradesh to 7 %. The district wise rainfall deficit percentage has increased widely. The rainfall deficit percentage is likely to increase more as the rainfall system will take a couple of days to revive across Madhya Pradeh.

Weather department duty officer told the Free Press that rainfall activities have become less as the trough line has shifted towards the Himalayan region. Overall rainfall deficient percentage of Madhya Pradesh stands at seven percent. West Madhya Pradesh comprising Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Narmadapuram is staring at a rainfall deficit of 9 percent.

The eastern region including Sagar, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol is having rainfall deficit percentage of 5 percent.

If district wise rainfall deficit percentage is seen then Bhopal rainfall deficit percentage is 29 percent, Satna 37 % percent , Rewa 25 %, Sidhi 26 %, Singhrauli 31 %, Gwalior 20 %, Ashok Nagar 35 %, Guna 25 5, Khandwa 25 5, Khargone 31 %, Dhar 21 % etc.

Interestingly, Indore, Burhanpur, Bhind, Narsinghpur etc are having excess rainfall percentage. Indore received 25 % more rainfall.

As the rains have taken a long break in most regions of Madhya Pradesh, farmers have landed into a deep trouble. If rainfall activities don’t revive soon then the paddy and soybean crops are likely to suffer.

Interacting with Free Press, Kisan Union leader Anil Yadav said that farmers are in lurch as rains have stopped in maximum parts of Madhya Pradesh. The situation is worse in Bundelkhand. The paddy farmers having no alternative mode of irrigation like tube wells will be hit worst if it doesn’t rain shortly. If state receives deficient rainfall then the ground water level will go down and this will have an impact on rabi season crops such as wheat, gram etc,

Weather Forecast :

Bhopal: Light drizzles are possible in urban areas including Kolar, Bairagarh, and Bairasia. The weather will remain partly sunny throughout the day.

Indore: There is a chance of light rainfall. The weather will be somewhat variable in the district.

Gwalior: The weather is expected to stay clear. Occasional light showers are possible in some areas.

Jabalpur: Rainfall is likely. The region's weather will also see some changes.

Ujjain: There is a possibility of light rain. The weather will remain a mix of sunshine and clouds.

