Indore Wakes Up To Drizzling, Weather Turns Humid As Temperature Rises During The Day

Indoreans Wake Up To Drizzling, Weather Turns Itchy With Rising Temperature | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the long break in rains, the city's day and night temperature turned uncomfortable due to rising humidity. The day temperature was hovering below the normal but it remained itchy for the denizens.

Moreover, the weatherman forecast that the citizens will have to settle with the drizzling for a week.

However, Indoreans woke up to overcast weather on Monday morning and many parts of the city received drizzling.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Intermittent Light Showers On Cards Till August 18

The day temperature is fluctuating continuously as it had dropped below 26 degrees Celsius during the continuous spell of rain but was increased over 29-degree Celsius mark on Saturday. Now, the temperature again dropped to 27 degrees Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Department officials have forecast similar weather conditions for the next couple of days and said that the city would continue to witness drizzling or light rains only due to local generation.

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall remained at 586.3 mm (23.08 inches), which is about 33 per cent above the average rainfall recorded in the city till this period of the season. The break in rains increased the humidity level.

The humidity on Monday morning was 97 per cent and it was 76 per cent on Sunday evening.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Amritsar, Karnal, Meerut, Lucknow, Sabour, Golpara and thence eastwards towards Nagaland. A cyclonic circulation lies over west Madhya Pradesh. North-south trough runs from South Interior Karnataka to Comorin Area," the weatherman said.