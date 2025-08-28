Tribal Police Constable Beaten With Belt After Senior Officer’s Dog Goes Missing In MP's Khargone; Shows Injury Marks In Video

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal police constable in Khargone has alleged that he was beaten with a belt and abused after a senior officer’s pet dog went missing on Wednesday.

A video has also surfaced in which the constable is seen narrating his ordeal. In the video, he says, “Ghar lene aya, RI saab Saurabh Kushwaha, gaadi mein bithaya, bungalow par le gaya aur belt se bohot maara.” He is also seen showing injury marks on his body, claiming they were caused by the assault.

Check out the video below :

मध्य प्रदेश के खरगोन में अधिकारी के बंगले से कुत्ता गुम हो जाने पर आदिवासी आरक्षक को बेल्ट से पीटा !



खरगोन ज़िले के आदिवासी आरक्षक राहुल चौहान की ड्यूटी एक पुलिस अधिकारी के बंगले पर लगाई गई।



उसका आरोप है कि उसे बच्चा और कुत्ता संभलने और घर के काम काज के लिए तैनात किया गया था।… pic.twitter.com/mSTqE50tTX — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) August 27, 2025

The constable, Rahul Chauhan, said that although he was posted at the officer’s bungalow for duty, he was often made to take care of the officer’s child, dog, and household work.

He alleged that when the dog escaped, the officer blamed him and called him to the bungalow late at night.

There, he was thrashed with a belt and also subjected to caste based abuses.

Read Also Bhopal: Notorious Machhli Family Under Scanner For Veterinary Department Land Grab

Rahul further claimed that the next day, in front of his wife, the officer again assaulted him and insulted him with abusive words. He was also ordered to search for the missing dog and bring it back.

The tribal constable has now filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP), demanding strict action against the officer.

The incident has sparked anger, highlighting the issue of exploitation and mistreatment faced by lower-rank personnel.

As of now, senior officials have not given any formal statement on the matter.