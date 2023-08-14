MP Weather Update: Intermittent Light Showers On Cards Till August 18

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience intermittent light showers until August 18. Following this period, the eastern parts of the state might encounter heavy rainfall. On Monday morning, light drizzles were observed in various areas, including Bhopal, Itarsi and Vidisha.

According to the weather department, an active cyclonic circulation over Gujarat is influencing the weather patterns, particularly in the Indore-Ujjain region. Over the last three days, there has been consistent light rainfall. This weather trend could persist for the next five to six days.

In Badaun, on Monday, the Narmada River's water level remained above the danger mark for the third consecutive day.

The road leading to Rajghat Top is submerged, affecting nearby fields. The water level reached 131.800 meters, compared to 131.500 meters on Sunday. The river's water level remains 8.500 meters above the danger mark.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, over the next 24 hours, isolated light showers are expected in some areas, particularly in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, and Narmadapuram divisions. Meanwhile, Jabalpur and Gwalior are likely to experience a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Current Weather Conditions In MP's Major Cities:

Bhopal : Light showers possible in Kolar, Hoshangabad Road, Bairasia, and Bairagarh.

Indore : Varied weather with intervals of sunshine and clouds. Some areas may experience light showers.

Gwalior : Sunny intervals with residual warmth, although scattered light showers are also anticipated.

Jabalpur : Changing weather conditions with intermittent sunshine and the possibility of scattered showers.