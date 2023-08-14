 Indore: 4 Children Drown In Pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndore: 4 Children Drown In Pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

Indore: 4 Children Drown In Pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

The deceased have been identified as Shashi Pratap Singh, Saurya Singh, Mayank Yadav and Dharamveer Vanshkar - all aged between 12 and 13 years.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore: 4 Children Drown In Pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni | Representational Image

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Four children drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said on Monday. According to Sleemanabad police station officials, the incident took place in Naigwa village on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Shashi Pratap Singh, Saurya Singh, Mayank Yadav and Dharamveer Vanshkar - all aged between 12 and 13 years.

According to the police, all bodies have been fetched out from the pond with the help of local divers and have been sent to Sleemanabad Health Center for post-mortem.

Read Also
Kamal Nath Ji Is "Corruption Nath", From Where ₹280 Cr Were Unearthed In Raids?: MP CM Chouhan...
article-image

On receiving information of the tragic incident SDM and other officials reached the spot and assured to provide assistance to family.

Four children died because of drowning in a pond situated at 3 to 4 kilometres from the village as they were not able to assess the depth of the pond. SDM Bahoriband Pradeep Mishra said.

We reached the spot after receiving information. As per the district magistrate's order, we will be providing Rs 4000 to their families for performing final rites, and by tomorrow evening an assistance of Rs 4 lakhs will also be given, the SDM said.

Read Also
MP: Devotees gather at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple on sixth Shravan Somvar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Light Showers Forecasted In The State, Heavier Rainfall Expected In The East

MP Weather Update: Light Showers Forecasted In The State, Heavier Rainfall Expected In The East

Madhya Pradesh: Vande Bharat Train Window Damaged As Man Throws Stones; Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Vande Bharat Train Window Damaged As Man Throws Stones; Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 20 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In MP Rewa

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Killed, 20 Injured As Truck Hits Bus In MP Rewa

MP Government Changes Collector On First Day Of Newly-Formed Mauganj District

MP Government Changes Collector On First Day Of Newly-Formed Mauganj District

Indore: 4 Children Drown In Pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

Indore: 4 Children Drown In Pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni