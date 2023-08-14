CM Chouhan: Kamal Nath Ji is Corruption Nath, From Where Rs 280 Crores Were Unearthed In Raids? | FILE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at Congress’ allegation of a 50% commission government, accusing the former CM Kamal Nath of being involved multi-crore corruption.

CM also labelled him as “Corruption Nath” and accused him of having Rs 280 crore of black money in a statement he gave on Sunday.

He said, “Kamal Nath Ji is Corruption Nath! He should tell us from where Rs 280 crore were unearthed after the raids were conducted.”

“The money was found from other members of his party. Who will trust those who are submerged into corruption till their necks?” added Chouhan.

Many such war of words are being witnessed in the poll bound Madhya Pradesh lately. Also, FIRs were registered by BJP against Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former CM Kamal Nath on Saturday midnight over a tweet accusing the MP government of corruption.

To which Kamal Nath reacted and said, “Let them file FIRs. How many cases will they file? ”.

Earlier, posters of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s face embedded in a QR code had surfaced in Madhya Pradesh.

