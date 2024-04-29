MP: BJP Leader Mangan Siddiqui Attacked With Knives, Suffers Serious Neck Injuries

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, BJP leader Mangan Siddiqui was attacked by three persons with knives, resulting to severe injuring around his neck on Sunday in Jabalpur. The police has arrested the main culprits, booking them under section 307 for attempted murder.

The assault occurred late at night, and the suspects were nabbed while attempting to flee. The attackers are identified as Wasim Dangar, Wasim Ali, and Monu Ansari. The incident took place when Siddiqui was riding his motorcycle near Gate No. 1 of the Agricultural University, where Dangar and his accomplices ambushed him.

Allegedly, Siddiqui a former Mandal President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been actively involved in a campaign against the sale of illegal drugs for a long time.

Siddiqui sustained severe injuries from a knife attack, leading to his admission to Victoria District Hospital for serious care. Upon learning of the attack, a number of party leaders and workers rushed to the hospital, demanding strict action against the perpetrators. The assailants are reportedly associated with the narcotics trade.

Acting on the statements provided by the injured, the police apprehended the suspects at 3 am. Siddiqui was attacked by the assailants late on Sunday night, sustaining deep wounds to his neck. He was taken to the district hospital and later referred to a medical college for further treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large number of BJP leaders arrived at the scene, demanding the arrest of the culprits. Former Mandal President GS Thakur described the attempted murder as a serious offense.