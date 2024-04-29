MP: Guard Gives Oxygen To Infant Via Tube In Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Ambulance (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard was spotted giving oxygen to an infant via a tube in absence of any staff in ambulance in Jabalpur. The entire incident was recorded by the passersby, and its video is now going viral on social media.

In the video footage, the security guard is seen giving oxygen to an infant via a tube inside an ambulance, in absence of any paramedical staff. The incident reportedly unfolded at Jabalpur's Lady Elgin Hospital-- reputed as the largest government-run hospital in the Jabalpur region.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, there were discussions of transferring the child from Elgin Hospital to the Medical College Hospital. The infant's family members were also present inside the ambulance, the infant can be seen lying in the mother's lap, while the guard gave him oxygen.

'Security guards and office staff equipped for emergency situations'

Dr Sanjay Mishra, Jabalpur's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), has directed a thorough investigation into the matter. Mishra, while acknowledging the incident, says the security guard giving oxygen isn't seen as too serious.

Mishra also informed that the security guards and the office staff are also guided with life saving techniques for the cases of emergencies. "According to government provisions, security guards and office staff are also being provided life-saving training," he said.