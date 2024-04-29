 MP: Guard Gives Oxygen To Infant Via Tube In Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Ambulance (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Guard Gives Oxygen To Infant Via Tube In Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Ambulance (WATCH)

MP: Guard Gives Oxygen To Infant Via Tube In Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Ambulance (WATCH)

Lady Elgin Hospital, reputed as the largest government-run hospital in the Jabalpur region.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard was spotted giving oxygen to an infant via a tube in absence of any staff in ambulance in Jabalpur. The entire incident was recorded by the passersby, and its video is now going viral on social media.

Read Also
MP: 24-Year-Old Hindu Woman Found Dead At Hotel Room Booked In Lover Junaid's Name In Dhar
article-image
Read Also
Bhopal: Youth Hangs Self Over Allegation Of Molesting Girl, Probe On
article-image

In the video footage, the security guard is seen giving oxygen to an infant via a tube inside an ambulance, in absence of any paramedical staff. The incident reportedly unfolded at Jabalpur's Lady Elgin Hospital-- reputed as the largest government-run hospital in the Jabalpur region.

Due to the seriousness of the situation, there were discussions of transferring the child from Elgin Hospital to the Medical College Hospital. The infant's family members were also present inside the ambulance, the infant can be seen lying in the mother's lap, while the guard gave him oxygen.

Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: Scared Officers, Important Trip, Real Boss & More
article-image

'Security guards and office staff equipped for emergency situations'

Dr Sanjay Mishra, Jabalpur's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), has directed a thorough investigation into the matter. Mishra, while acknowledging the incident, says the security guard giving oxygen isn't seen as too serious.

Mishra also informed that the security guards and the office staff are also guided with life saving techniques for the cases of emergencies. "According to government provisions, security guards and office staff are also being provided life-saving training," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Knelt Down,' Says CM Mohan Yadav On Congress's Akshay Kanti...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Knelt Down,' Says CM Mohan Yadav On Congress's Akshay Kanti...

MP: BJP Leader Mangan Siddiqui Attacked With Knives, Suffers Serious Neck Injuries

MP: BJP Leader Mangan Siddiqui Attacked With Knives, Suffers Serious Neck Injuries

MP: Guard Gives Oxygen To Infant Via Tube In Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Ambulance (WATCH)

MP: Guard Gives Oxygen To Infant Via Tube In Absence Of Paramedical Staff In Ambulance (WATCH)

MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife Priyadarshini Raje Campaigns At Shivpuri Market, Tastes Famous...

MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Wife Priyadarshini Raje Campaigns At Shivpuri Market, Tastes Famous...

MP: Bodies Of A Young Couple Recovered From Pit In Shivpuri 

MP: Bodies Of A Young Couple Recovered From Pit In Shivpuri 