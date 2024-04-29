MP: 24-Year-Old Hindu Woman Found Dead At Hotel Room Booked In Lover Junaid's Name In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a hotel room in Pithampur of Dhar district. The matter came to light through a video circulating on social media since Monday morning.

According to information, the deceased (24) is said to be a Hindu, whereas the hotel room was booked in the name of her lover Junaid. The incident occurred on Sunday at Hotel Vatika, where the deceased was staying with Junaid on the day of the incident.

As soon as the hotel staff sensed suspicion, they called the police. The police rushed to the spot and broke the door, only to find a body hanging from a ceiling fan.

'Suicide after man postponed marriage,' says police

According to CSP Amit Kumar Mishra, “information was received about the hanging body. Police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi reached Hotel Vatika. When the police broke the door of the room, the body of a 24-year-old girl was found hanging from the fan with the help of a dupatta. It is said the girl was staying in the hotel with a young man named Junaid.”

According to sources, the young man and the girl were residents of Mahugaon district, Indore. The girl is from the Hindu community. They studied together at a college in Mhow and fell in love. They had been in a relationship for five years.

It is being said that the girl was pressuring Junaid for marriage; however, he was not ready and would make excuses to postpone it. Angry over Junaid's behaviour, the girl committed suicide on Sunday.

The police said that their family was aware of their love affair.