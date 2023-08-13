MP: 'Congress Playing Dirty Politics', Says Union Minister Narendra Tomar On Opposition's '50% Commission' Claim

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday accused the Congress party of playing dirty politics and assured action against the opposition party’s leaders for making ‘false’ claims about the Shivraj government taking 50 percent commission from contractors.

Talking to the reporters in Gwalior, Tomar said, “Congress people have prepared this fake letter. This is a conspiracy to defame the state government. The BJP government is probing the matter and action will be taken against the guilty.”

Notably, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday, accused the BJP government of breaking its own record in corruption and charging 50% commission from contractors to release their payment, citing a letter written by state Contractor Association to the Judge of Gwalior High Court Bench. However, BJP state president VD Sharma called the letter "dubious".

Calls Rahul's speech 'launch failure'

Responding to the reporters’ question on Rahul Gandhi’s speech on Manipur violence in Lok Sabha, Tomar termed it yet another failed attempt of launching the Congress MP. “Efforts are being made to restore peace there. Additional force has been sent there. Apart from this, efforts are being made to evacuate the affected people as well,” he said.

'Internal democracy restored under BJP'

Tomar also talked about the bill to remove the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee for the Chief Election Commissioner and reminded Congress of the 1975 emergency. He said, “The Congress should remember the Emergency period, in which the fundamental rights of the people were suppressed and the constitutional institutions of the country were misused by taking them hostage.”

He further added, “Internal democracy has been restored under the BJP government. It is not right to make unrestrained allegations against the union government.”