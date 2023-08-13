 MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission Government’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission Government’

MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission Government’

Fake letter with fake address, says CM Chouhan; disgusting politics of issueless Congress, says Narottam Mishra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission Government’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the state government have decided to go all out against Priyanka Gandhi’s controversial tweet of 50% commission citing an alleged letter by Contractors’ Association.

Party’s legal cell on Saturday lodged complaints in all districts against Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders accusing them of trying to sully Shivraj government’s image on social media by relying on fake letter.

BJP Legal Cell Co Cordinator Ashok Vishwakarma said that complaint have been lodged in all 57 districts against Congress leaders -- Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Arun Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, Shobha Ojha etc --- demanding strict action.

Local BJP’s legal cell convenor Nimesh Pathak said, "On the basis of my complaint submitted at Sanyogitaganj Police Station, an FIR was registered yesterday against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav over a post tarnishing the image of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The police is investigation the case."

Read Also
Bhopal: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Govt Of Taking 50% Commission From Contractors Citing Their Letter...
article-image

Chouhan calls it Congress conspiracy

CM Chouhan accused Congress of using fake letter to corner his government. He claimed that intelligence sleuths failed to locate the address and the person, whom the letter was attributed. “This is a well planned Congress conspiracy to defame MP,” he declared. Congress leaders from Priyanka Gandhi to Kamal Nath tweeted the fake letter, he said. State BJP president VD Sharma accused Congress and Priyanka in particular for spreading lies.

“It is unfortunate that Rahul and Priyanka tweeted the letter without verifying its veracity,” he said. He declared that the party would take the legal course to seek answers from Priyanka.

BJP seeks proof

Terming her allegation as false, Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought proof from the Congress leader to support her charge, warning that options were otherwise open before the state government and the BJP for action.

Responding to her allegation, Mishra said that in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress was playing politics "with a disgusting mentality" without any issue.

"This is a conspiracy and BJP will take action for this tweet under cyber crime...She will have to state where she got this letter. You (Priyanka Gandhi) misled not only Madhya Pradesh, but the country on the basis of a fake letter," he said.

"Congress leadership will have to give an answer on this. We will take legal action in this regard," he added..

Read Also
MP Viral Video: BJP Leader Asks Muslims To Let Go Off Voting, If They Do Not Want To Vote For BJP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission...

MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission...

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Respondent In Half A Dozen Petitions Pending With NGT

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Respondent In Half A Dozen Petitions Pending With NGT

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order