MP: Police File FIR After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Social Media Post On ‘50% Commission Government’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the state government have decided to go all out against Priyanka Gandhi’s controversial tweet of 50% commission citing an alleged letter by Contractors’ Association.

Party’s legal cell on Saturday lodged complaints in all districts against Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders accusing them of trying to sully Shivraj government’s image on social media by relying on fake letter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP Legal Cell Co Cordinator Ashok Vishwakarma said that complaint have been lodged in all 57 districts against Congress leaders -- Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Arun Yadav, Jairam Ramesh, Shobha Ojha etc --- demanding strict action.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local BJP’s legal cell convenor Nimesh Pathak said, "On the basis of my complaint submitted at Sanyogitaganj Police Station, an FIR was registered yesterday against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav over a post tarnishing the image of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. The police is investigation the case."

Chouhan calls it Congress conspiracy

CM Chouhan accused Congress of using fake letter to corner his government. He claimed that intelligence sleuths failed to locate the address and the person, whom the letter was attributed. “This is a well planned Congress conspiracy to defame MP,” he declared. Congress leaders from Priyanka Gandhi to Kamal Nath tweeted the fake letter, he said. State BJP president VD Sharma accused Congress and Priyanka in particular for spreading lies.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“It is unfortunate that Rahul and Priyanka tweeted the letter without verifying its veracity,” he said. He declared that the party would take the legal course to seek answers from Priyanka.

BJP seeks proof

Terming her allegation as false, Home Minister Narottam Mishra sought proof from the Congress leader to support her charge, warning that options were otherwise open before the state government and the BJP for action.

Responding to her allegation, Mishra said that in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress was playing politics "with a disgusting mentality" without any issue.

"This is a conspiracy and BJP will take action for this tweet under cyber crime...She will have to state where she got this letter. You (Priyanka Gandhi) misled not only Madhya Pradesh, but the country on the basis of a fake letter," he said.

"Congress leadership will have to give an answer on this. We will take legal action in this regard," he added..

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)