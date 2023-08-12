MP Viral Video: BJP Leader Asks Muslims To Let Go Off Voting, If They Do Not Want To Vote For BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Vice President Alok Sharma sparked a controversy after his viral video shows him asking Muslim voters to refrain from voting. He was speaking at the convention of BJP workers in Ratlam. Apparently, the BJP leader first asked the public to turn off the cameras and then started his speech.

He said, "I want to tell the Muslim brothers of Jaora, because you will not vote, do not vote. But, you must know and whole-heartedly accept the fact that the house you are living in has been granted to you all under Prime Minister's Housing scheme.

"Muslim brothers, if you don't want to vote for BJP, then don't. But, I request you to not go for voting at all."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan built Haj House in MP

Continuing the controversial speech, he alleged " Chief Ministers like Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath, Motilal Vora never allowed the Haj House to be built, but Shivraj Singh Chouhan did."

BJP's State Vice President Alok Sharma joined the stage as the chief guest. BJP office bearers including Jaora's MLA were present on the occasion. As the last speaker, BJP Vice President Alok Sharma gave a speech. He advised Muslim voters not to vote. After this, the statement of the leader is being criticised in the entire BJP camp.

Notably, he also asked to switch off the cameras and then started his speech.

He added, “the one who will not support the BJP will have gurgling in his stomach. Explaining the principle, Sharma said that the one who does not go with the BJP usually suffers from gurgling in stomach. As everyone laughed at this statement, he asked all to pledge support to the BJP.

