Bhopal: Man Beats Wife In Public After Catching Her Talking To Male Friend At ISBT Bus Terminal

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked for allegedly beating his wife in public after he spotted her talking to her male friend at ISBT bus stop on Saturday. As per her complaint, the accused man had been torturing and physically assaulting his wife since eight years in Govindpura locality.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Lokendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the complainant woman is named P Madhu (34), who had married a man named P Nagraj in December 2013, following a love affair. She even underwent religious conversion.

Woman Converted To Christianity

Two years after the marriage, she gave birth to a daughter. Soon after this, her mother-in-law began torturing her and used to taunt her often, by terming her as “Impure”, as she belonged to another religion before her marriage. Even after following the ethics of Christianity, she was often harassed mentally and physically. Madhu was even not habitual of eating non-veg food, but was coerced to do so.

She then joined ITI to make money. On Thursday, she was on her way back from the office, when she came across one of her male friends at bus stop. Both of them were speaking to each other, when Nagraj witnessed this and brutally thrashed her in public. He even tried to smash her head using a big stone, but was saved by the locals.

Following this, Madhu approached the Govindpura police and lodged a case against the accused. She is currently residing with her daughter and mother in the Subhash colony of Ashoka Garden.

Investigations are on in the case, SHO Thakur said.