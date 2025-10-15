MP News: Bajrang Dal Barges Into Church During Annual Christian Convention, Alleges Religious Conversion Of Hindus

MP News: Bajrang Dal Alleges Conversion At Christian Convention In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A communal tension broke out after members of Bajrang Dal barged into a church at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday. They reached the venue during celebrations of 72nd Annual Christian Convention and started raising slogans, alleging religious conversions in the garb of the convention.

The incident happened at Pentecostal Church ground in Ghana area under Khajriya police station limits on Tuesday evening.

The convention began on October 14 and is scheduled to continue till October 19.

According to the organising committee, it is an annual religious event attended only by members of the Christian community.

However, members of the Bajrang Dal claimed they had received information that several Hindu families were also attending the event.

District leader of the International Bajrang Dal, Preeti Dhandharia, alleged that activities related to conversion were being carried out during the event.

She also claimed that the organising committee’s head comes from a Hindu family, which she said further raises doubts about the event’s intentions.

On the other hand, Pastor Stanley Sukumar, an official of the Christian community, denied all allegations. He stated that the convention’s only purpose is to promote peace, love and unity in society.

He clarified that no one is being forced to convert and all activities are being conducted according to religious traditions.

Upon receiving information about the commotion, Station House Officer (SHO) Sarojini Chouksey reached the spot with police personnel and brought the situation under control.

She said both sides were counselled and the situation is now completely peaceful.

The organising committee assured the police that only members of the Christian community would participate in the event.

Meanwhile, the police are maintaining strict surveillance to prevent any untoward incident. An investigation into the allegations made by both sides is ongoing.