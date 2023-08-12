MP Shocker! Dindori Man Rapes His 11-Year-Old Death & Kills Her, Arrested

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his 11-year-old girl and then bludgeoned her with rock to death. Her mutilated body was discovered in the jungle close to Hathkata village in the Dindori neighbourhood of Amarpur police station.

The father of the deceased has been taken into police custody. Police inquiry revealed that the young girl had been sexually assaulted by her father, who then killed her and dumped her body in the forest.

Mother passed away a long time ago

According to the information, on August 7, the body of an 11-year-old girl was discovered in a forest close to Hathkata village in the jurisdiction of the Amarpur police post. The Amarpur police arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the incident and began investigating into the matter. When the corpse was identified, it was discovered that the deceased, who lived with her father, was from a community a short distance from the scene. The mother of the girl passed away a long time ago. As a result of interrogation, the police learned that the accused father had first sexually assaulted his daughter. When the daughter threatened that she would inform about the incident to everyone in the village, he bludgeoned her with death.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police arrested the accused father

According to Amarpur outpost in-charge, Atul Hardaha, the accused father threw his daughter's body away from the village in the forest close to Hathkata village after committing the murder. The accused and deceased's village is located in the Mandla district. Since the body was found in the Amarpur police post area of ​​Dindori district, the Amarpur police have taken the accused father into custody and have started investigating the matter. The Amarpur police arrested the father of the accused minor girl.