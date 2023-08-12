MP Viral Video: E-Rickshaw Carries Dead Body In Gwalior As Kin Cite 'Unavailability Of Ambulance'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An e-rickshaw from Gwalior is going viral on social media...and it is not for the good reasons. Apparently, passersby spotted an e-rickshaw on the road, carrying a dead body wrapped in a bed sheet, accompanied by a youth on front seat. The video shows lower body of the deceased hanging in the air as the body could not be fitted in the e-rickshaw.

When locals asked the youth about the reason, he cited the 'unavailability of ambulance'. As the youth was leaving with his kin's dead body from the postmortem house, passers-by made his video and made it viral on social media. This video has even reached the collectorate.

Collector Akshay Kumar Singh said that he had no idea of the incident before it went viral on the social media. When he got to know about the 'unavailability of ambulance', he assured strict action against the guilty.

It is noteworthy that in the biggest Jairogya Hospital of Wali Chambal zone, a big racket of ambulance operators runs in the government hospital of Gwalior and they charge arbitrary money from the patients. That's why the poor who reach the hospital for their treatment, they are provided an ambulance at double the cost.

Nearly 3 months ago in May, a video went viral from Budhni, showing a municipality's garbage truck transporting deceased Kajal's body. Her kin cited absence of ambulance.



(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)