 Bhopal: Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Govt Of Taking 50% Commission From Contractors Citing Their Letter Written To HC Judge; BJP Calls It 'Fake'
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday, accused the BJP government of breaking its own record in corruption and charging 50% commission from contractors to release their payment, citing a letter written by state Contractor Association to Judge of Gwalior High Court Bench. However, BJP state president VD Sharma called the letter "dubious".

Posting a news article on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, "The Union of Contractors in Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court complaining that payment is received only after paying 50% commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40% commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption.

"The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40% commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with 50% commission from power."

Reacting to Gandhi's post, BJP State President Sharma said that the party would take legal action against her. He claimed that it is a dubious letter which has been used by Congress to corner the state government.

reacted to the tweet of Priyanka Gandhi in which she referred to the letter of written by Contractor Association to Judge of Gwalior High Court Bench. VD sharma said BJP is going to take legal action in the matter and even Priyanka Gandhi has to give the reply. He claimed that it is a dubious letter which has been used by Congress to corner the state government.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came down heavily on Priyanka Gandhi, accusing Congress of using forged letter on social media.

