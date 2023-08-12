 PM Modi Won't Speak On Alleged Scams In MP, People Have No Hope From BJP: Congress
IANSUpdated: Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
PM Modi (L) Jairam Ramesh (R) | File pic

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh, Congress on Saturday took a swipe at him saying he will once again make false promises and will not talk about the scams of his government in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today the Prime Minister is going to Madhya Pradesh. Forced by his habit, he will make false claims and show false dreams. But the people of Madhya Pradesh would like the Prime Minister to talk about their problems."

There have been scams in Mahakal Public Works and Patwari recruitment

Highlighting the alleged scams in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress communication in-charge said, "There have been scams in Mahakal Public Works and Patwari recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, contractors have made allegations of demanding 50% commission. Will Prime Minister say anything on these?"

"Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are at its peak in the state. A few days back a viral video had embarrassed the entire nation. Will the Prime Minister condemn it, say something on these incidents? Looking at his track record, we hope not. The people of Madhya Pradesh also do not keep any hope from the BJP and the Prime Minister," the Rajya Sabha MP added. His remarks came ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. He will lay foundation stones, including that of rail and road sector projects.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

