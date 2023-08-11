Bhopal: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Ward Boy & Police Officer Over Handling Of Stretcher In Hamidia Hospital (WATCH)

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A verbal argument between a hospital ward boy and a police officer turned violent over handling of a stretcher on Friday at Hamidia Hospital.

The ward boy accused the police officer of engaging in a physical scuffle during the disagreement.

Real reason behind the dispute is not yet known.

In response to the incident, the hospital's ward boy has opted to suspend his duties until the matter is addressed.

Officials from the Koh-e-Fiza police station have been dispatched to the hospital to investigate the situation and ascertain the details of the dispute.

The hospital administration and concerned authorities are examining the evidence and statements to determine the appropriate course of action.

The police officer involved in the incident may face disciplinary measures pending the outcome of the investigation.

More details awaited.