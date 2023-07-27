Bhopal: Man, Sister-In-Law Hang Self After Dispute; Woman Dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute in a family prompted a 23-year-old married woman to hang herself, whereas her brother-in-law, who also attempted to take his life, was saved on time. The incident took place in Chhola locality on Tuesday late night, the police said.

Chhola police SHO Udayveer Singh Bhadoria said that the deceased woman Hemwati Bai (23), a native of Ganjbasoda, had married Rajkumar Ahirwar in 2016. The couple and their three kids lived in a joint family. On Tuesday late night, Hemwati entered into a brawl with his brother-in-law Aakash over a family issue. Rajkumar intervened and made Aakash and Hemwati go to their respective rooms.

Soon after, the family spotted Aakash hanging from the ceiling in his room. He was rushed to DIG hospital where doctors recuperated him and his life was saved.

While Aakash was being treated at the hospital, Hemwati, who was alone at home, hanged herself to death. When the family members returned from hospital they found Hemwati hanging from the ceiling.The family rushed her to a private hospital but the doctors declared her dead on arrival. SHO Bhadoria said that no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and further probe is underway in the case.

