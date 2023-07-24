Bhopal: Newly-Wed Woman Hangs Self Just Four Days After Marriage, Probe Underway

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old woman, who had been married just four days ago, hanged herself to death at her husband’s house in Panchasheel Nagar on Sunday evening, the police said.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot and further investigations are on, the police added.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Chain Singh Raghuwanshi said that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Kumari Nisha (22), who was a native of Mohali in Punjab. He had got married to a man residing in Panchasheel Nagar, named Sajan Amritahale, who is a grade IV contract worker at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

After the wedding rituals were over, Nisha’s parents had halted at their kin’s house in Bhopal.

Investigating officer (IO) Akhilesh Tripathi said that the police were informed about Nisha’s suicide on Sunday evening. His in-laws, husband, as well as her own kin were interrogated, who said that there was no concrete reason behind the extreme step. No disputes were involved between both the parties too, they said.

The cops have referred Nisha’s body for short post-mortem report, and the picture will clear become only after that, IO Tripathi said.

