 Bhopal: Workshop On 3D Printing Applications Begins At MANIT
Bhopal: Workshop On 3D Printing Applications Begins At MANIT

Department of Mechanical Engineering at MANIT has organised the event sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-day workshop on, 3D Printing Applications in Industrial and Medical Sectors, began at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the city on Monday. Department of Mechanical Engineering at MANIT has organised the event sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India.Department of Mechanical Engineering at MANIT has organised the event sponsored by Science and Engineering Research Board, Government of India.The event will cover different aspects of 3D printing. Director of Bundelkhand Institute of Engineering and Technology College PM Pandey was chief guest on the inaugural day.

He explained different types of 3D printing, support structures and bio-printing. P K Jain discussed what an STL file is, how it is created, and the use of slicing and STL files. A fascinating hands-on practice session on Fused Deposition Modeling process was conducted. Mohammad Taufiq, RS Rana and Rajesh Purohit coordinated the event.

