Bhopal: Will Conduct Caste-based Census If Congress Forms Govt, Says Kamal Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday said caste-based census would be conducted if Congress formed government in the state.

He was addressing OBC mega convention (maha sammelan) in the city in which representatives of about 40 different castes participated.

Speaking further, he said the BJP-led state government did not conduct caste-based census as its motives would be exposed. “Congress is the party, which gave 27% reservation to OBCs. We will conduct caste-based census in the state to know the facts. Welfare schemes and policies will be formulated accordingly,” he added.

In his address, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha said, “Former chief ministers Babulal Gour and Uma Bharti and other BJP leaders did not present the case properly in the court. In 2014, the court dismissed the case”.

He added, “I argued the case at High Court and 27% reservation was given to OBC after the Congress came in power in 2019. But as soon as the government changed, there was stay on the reservation. This was because present government failed to present evidences in the court”.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)