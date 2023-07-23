MP: Mysogynist Husband Tears Wife's Answer Sheet In Middle Of BA Exam, Says 'I Don’t Want My Wife To Be Educated' (WATCH) | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A man, Manmohan Lodhi not only trespassed an examination hall but also tore apart the answer sheets of his wife who was taking her examination of BA 3rd Year at Chhatrasal College, Pichor.

The matter came to fore on Sunday through a video taking rounds on social media.

The Video Of This Incident Sufaced On Sunday

Soon after the incident the video was shared on social media which surfaced on Sunday.

In the video, the shredded pieces of paper can be seen on the desk. On the other hand the woman is crying and complaining about her husband.

Husband And In-Laws Harassed Her, Alleged The Woman

The matter pertains to Shivpuri district of Gwalior Division where a married woman Arti Lodhi, who is pursuing Bachelors Of Art from Bhoj Open University, was writing her regular exams of 3rd year.

Suddenly, her husband, Manmohan rushed to her seat and shredded her answer sheets apart, after which the woman started to cry bitterly.

As Arti informed, she is currently living with her parents as her husband and in-laws allegedly harassed her in past.

Woman Refused To Take Actions Against Her Husband

According to the invigilators, they couldn’t see the man entering the hall as they were busy with other work.

The incident created a ruckus in the examination hall. Sooner, the supervisor in duty informed college management who handed the man over to police.

According to the supervisor, when asked about the reason behind his actions, the Lodhi replied he does not want his wife to earn an education.

Apart from this, Principal SS Gautam informed that when they talked about taking actions against the matter, Arti refused saying that it's husband and wife's personal matter. Ultimately, police released both after counseling them.

