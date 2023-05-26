Bhopal: Two arrested for opening fire on man over monetary dispute in Chhola

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police have arrested two persons for opening fire on a man over a monetary dispute in Chhola locality of the city, the police said on Thursday.

The police added that the incident took place on Wednesday late at night.

Chhola police station in-charge (SHO) Udayveer Singh Bhadoria said that the man who has sustained bullet wounds is the nephew of Sukhdev Singh Sardar (35), a farmer by profession, who resides in Raslakhedi. Sardar had borrowed Rs 1.10 lakh from his business partners Dhanraj Kaushik and Ravindra Pratap some time ago.

Later, the duo began asking Sardar to return their money. When Sardar was unable to do so, he began avoiding them. Whenever the duo used to visit him at his house, he used to be unavailable there too.

On Wednesday, Kaushik and Pratap again went to Sardar’s house and found him there. Sardar landed in an altercation with both of them. Meanwhile, Sardar’s two nephews named Sukhmanjeet and Gurvinder also reached there to intervene.

During this, Kaushik opened fire and the bullet hit Sukhmanjeet’s hand, following which he began bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the Sairam hospital, where his treatment is underway. The police were informed, who have detained Kaushik and Pratap for committing the crime.