Indore: MPMSU Delays Results; Final Year MD/MS And MBBS Students On Tenterhooks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thanks to the delay by Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in evaluating the papers, final-year students of MD/MS courses in government medical colleges across the state are on tenterhooks as they are yet to get results of the exam they took 2.5 months back.

The delay in releasing results is proving dear to the students as they won’t be able to join the mandatory post as senior residents (bonded doctors) in rural areas after completing their postgraduate courses.

The students, including over 200 in Indore, are waiting for the results of the exam conducted in June 2023.

“The delay might result in our violating our bond conditions as we won’t be able to take the posts. Over two and half months have passed but the university has not yet evaluated the paper. Over 600 PG students of government medical colleges in the state are facing trouble due to the same,” one of the students said.

The students of government medical colleges are also worried as the private medical universities have already released the results and their students have started joining the bond services.

Will release MD/MS results by Aug 15, others by Aug 30: MPMSU

Evaluation of all the exams is going on. We will release the results of MD/MS final year by August 15 while the results of MBSS pre-final year and final year will be released by August 30.”

Dr Sachin Kuchya

Exam Controller, MPMPSU

Students of MBBS final and pre-final year also waiting for results

Not only the PG students, but thousands of MBBS students in pre-final and final year are also facing trouble as their results have not been released in more than two months. “Delay in results of pre-final year students will cause the delay in the final year exam. Similarly, the delay in results of the final year will cost them their year as they have to take the mandatory NEXT exam to complete their course,” the students said.