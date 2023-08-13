Indore: Of 2 Lakh Registered At Anganwadis, Only 4,977 Get Health IDs | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Of the over two lakh eligible anganwadi beneficiaries in the district registered on Poshan Tracker Application, only 4,977 have their health ID’s registered with the government.

The Poshan Tracker app reveals that the percentage of the beneficiaries with a registered health ID has dropped dramatically and has become a matter of concern for the health officials as they have to track their health updates.

The statistics provided by the official website indicates that during July only 0.02% of the beneficiaries had a registered health ID which was 0.87% in February. With 2, 07,525 beneficiaries in the district only 4,977 have their IDs activated and linked to Aadhaar.

The percentage decrease in the number of registered Health ID becomes a hindrance for the officials to keep a tab on the scheduled vaccinations. The women and child development department needs to regularly maintain a monthly chart for the beneficiaries in the district.

The list of eligible beneficiaries includes pregnant women, lactating mothers, and the children between the ages 0 to 6 years. The number of beneficiaries keep increasing the district while those have a health ID decreased from 1,632 in February 2023 to 48 in July 2023.

Officials say

The women and child development department looks after the vaccination and nutrition status of the beneficiaries registered in the anganwadis and not after the creation of Health IDs. The Health ID data being displayed on the app might be of those who have linked their IDs with Aadhaar.”

- Ramniwas Bhudholiya, Joint Director, WCD

We are preparing health IDs for everyone. The work might be affected due to some ongoing health programmes but we will launch camps after the Independence Day for preparing maximum cards. We don't have separate records for health IDs generated for pregnant women and children."

- Dr BS Saitya, CMHO, Indore

Data of eligible beneficiariesas per Poshan Tracker

Total Number of Beneficiaries: 2,07,525

Pregnant Women: 15,985

Lactating Mothers: 9,805

Children (0-6 months): 9,053

Children (6-3 years): 77,968

Children (3-6 years): 94,714

