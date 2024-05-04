Indore: Engineer Duped of ₹53.35 Lakh in Telegram Scam; Two Arrested

Representative Image | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Cyber Cell arrested two persons from Bhilwara for duping an engineer of Rs 53.35 lakh on the pretext of earning through social media tasks, an officer said on Friday.

The accused used to get money in the bank account with fake firms’ names and they used to transfer the money to their accomplices in the foreign country. SP (Cyber Cell) Jitendra Singh said that an engineer of a renowned company had lodged a complaint on February 3 that he was contacted by a person through Telegram and the caller had sent a link for the task of online movie rating. The conman had told him that he could earn more money by rating the videos and managed to receive Rs 53.35 lakh from the engineer in different bank accounts.

A team led by DSP Narendra Raghuwanshi started an investigation and got the transaction details. The officer found that the amount was transferred to the bank accounts of some fake firms. A gang is working to dupe the people. The website created for duping people is from a foreign country. The officials found two persons were arrested by the Pune police in connection with duping the engineer so the cyber cell officials brought them to the city on a production warrant. The accused have been identified as Sundar Das Sindhi and Vikas Vyas Parikh, both residents of Bhilwara Rajasthan.

Sindhi told the officers that he had opened some bank accounts in Maharashtra and Chandigarh using forged documents. Parikh informed the police that he is the son of a retired officer from the revenue department in Rajasthan. He had given money to some bank account holders to get money from the people. He had also sent the OTPs of the bank accounts to people in a foreign country using SMS SMS-forwarding mobile application.