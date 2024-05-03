Indore: 'Live Life Not in Enthusiasm, But in Awareness', Says Pandit Dhirendra Shastri

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “Every particle of Gokul Vrindavan bears witness to the divine plays of Lord Krishna. Vrindavan is called Shri Dham, where even the Gods are enchanted by Krishna's divine plays and eagerly await their birth on this soil,” Pt Dhirendra Shastri said on the sixth day of Bhagwat Katha at Kankeshwari Garba Parisar.

The main host Akshat Chaudhary, MLA Ramesh Mendola participated in the Katha on Friday, where a flood of devotion was witnessed by thousands of devotees. The seven-day Bhagwat Katha will conclude on Saturday. ”Visit pilgrimage sites not for the display, but for sightseeing,” Shastri said from the Vyasa Peeth. “When we visit pilgrimage sites, we should not do it for the display, but for sightseeing. We should purify our bodies by bathing at pilgrimage sites. If unable to donate money, donate time and flowers,” he added.

He stated that the memories of incredible devotion of the people of the city will always stay. This city is a city of devotion and power as it belongs to Devi Ahilya. The absorption of the residents of Indore in devotion will always be remembered and cherished. “Live life not in enthusiasm, but in awareness,” this was the message given to the people from Vyas Peeth.

Enthusiasm keeps us on the wrong path, leading to mistakes. Using the example of Lord Lakshman, it was said that he never lost his senses in enthusiasm. He stated that there should be a search in the life of a seeker. If one continues to make efforts daily towards their goal, they will surely achieve it and find refuge in the Lord. Similarly, in the life of a saint, there should be joy. They should remain immersed in happiness and in God, then they will come close to the Supreme Being.