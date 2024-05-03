Lok Sabha Polls: Seven-Day Training Programme of Polling Parties Began in Indore

representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of forming polling parties for voting to be held on May 13 has begun.

A seven-day training programme for polling personnel to be appointed in polling parties began from Friday. Around 14k polling personnel will be trained in the training programme that will continue till May 9. With this, voting through postal ballots also begins. Training is being given simultaneously in 38 rooms at Holkar Science College. The training programme will begin everyday from 10 am to 2 pm.

In the training programme, the presiding officer, polling officer number one, two and polling officer number three are being trained together. The training is being conducted by Chief Instructor Dr RK Pandey and 80 other master trainers. Voting process through postal ballot also began at Holkar Science College from Friday. Polling personnel, police and personnel appointed on election duty will vote through postal ballot till May 8. Separate chambers have been made for all 9 assembly constituencies of the district for voting.

During training on Friday, polling personnel were explained the process of conducting polls in an organised manner. They were also given information about their rights and duties. The rules and instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding voting, mock poll etc. were also explained in detail. The polling personnel were given theoretical and practical training regarding the operation of electronic voting machines (EVMs).