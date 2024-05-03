Indore: Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Doctors Remove 17.4 kg Cancerous Tumour From a 60-Year-Old Patient

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 60-year-old man by removing the 17.4 kg cancerous tumour connected to his right kidney, inferior vena cava, and aorta.

The doctors took about three hours to perform the complex surgery as any delay may have damaged other vital organs of the patient. The patient had approached the doctors with a complaint of stomach ache and swelling in the stomach. Dr Rijul Marwah, who was part of the team of surgeons, said the decision to carry out the medical procedure was taken since the tumour was huge and causing trouble for the patient while eating food and even walking. He said the team had to be extremely cautious while performing the surgery since any mistake could have been fatal. The tumour covered many nerves and doctors had to handle the situation delicately.

“It was a big and heavy tumour connected to vital organs of the patient including kidney, IVC, and aorta. Now, the patient is healthy and will be discharged after being in observation for a couple of days,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior surgeon Dr Sudarshan Odiya said that it is one of the rare tumours and surgery was challenging. “We were surprised by seeing such a heavy tumour in the patient’s body and decided to go for surgery immediately.