Opposition Damaged Dignity Of Parliament: MP Gupta

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta hit out at opposition parties including Congress for creating a ruckus in the Lok Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session during a press conference at the district office in Mandsaur on Sunday.

He said that government attempted to push major bills during the Lok Sabha proceedings but opposition parties have been creating repeated disruptions and adjournments in the house since the beginning of the session.

They have shamed the world’s largest democracy and also damaged the dignity of the Parliament. Today, India has jumped from 12th position to becme the fifth largest economy and is aspiring to become the third largest under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alleging that the Opposition was running away from debates, MP said that opposition parties are running away from debate, discussion and dialogues on every serious issue in the house. People’s representatives should use this forum for constructive debates.

Opposition parties don’t want issues to be discussed in Parliament for the sake of citizens. Criticizing opposition parties for walking out during the no-confidence motion, MP claimed that the government has defeated their negativity. BJP district president Nanalal Atolia was also present.

