Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following orders issued by district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rounded up 45 stray animals on Saturday.

Collector Asheesh Singh had issued orders on Friday stating action would be taken against the owner if stray animals were found roaming on the roads.

Collector had convened meeting of Gaushala heads and invited suggestion to check roads accidents due to stray animals in state capital. On the first day, Municipal Corporation rounded up 45 animals and sent them to Kanji House.

Action will also be taken against their owners. These stray animals were caught from 80 ft road, Pushpa Nagar, Prabhat Chauraha, Piplani Chauraha, Anand Nagar, Patel Nagar etc.

However, similar action is needed in Kolar, Shahpura, Tulsinagar, Hamidia Road, Chhola, Karond, Shivnagar, Raisen Road, Hoshangabad Road because cows can be spotted sitting on the roads.

Permission has been given to house additional animals by the gaushalas located in rural areas.

Of these, 50 animals to be housed in Manikhedi (Gunga), 100 in Sarmdha, 25 in Bilkho, 50 in Amoni, 50 in Prempura and 50 animals to be housed in Mungalia Chhap. These animals will be shifted to gaushalas located in rural areas.

Read Also Indore: Petition Demands Fair Charges Be Taken From Advocates During Enrollment

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)