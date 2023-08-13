 Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Collector Asheesh Singh had issued orders on Friday stating action would be taken against the owner if stray animals were found roaming on the roads.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following orders issued by district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) rounded up 45 stray animals on Saturday.

Collector Asheesh Singh had issued orders on Friday stating action would be taken against the owner if stray animals were found roaming on the roads.

Collector had convened meeting of Gaushala heads and invited suggestion to check roads accidents due to stray animals in state capital. On the first day, Municipal Corporation rounded up 45 animals and sent them to Kanji House.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: BJP Leader Asks Muslims To Let Go Off Voting, If They Do Not Want To Vote For BJP
article-image

Action will also be taken against their owners. These stray animals were caught from 80 ft road, Pushpa Nagar, Prabhat Chauraha, Piplani Chauraha, Anand Nagar, Patel Nagar etc.

However, similar action is needed in Kolar, Shahpura, Tulsinagar, Hamidia Road, Chhola, Karond, Shivnagar, Raisen Road, Hoshangabad Road because cows can be spotted sitting on the roads.

Permission has been given to house additional animals by the gaushalas located in rural areas.

Of these, 50 animals to be housed in Manikhedi (Gunga), 100 in Sarmdha, 25 in Bilkho, 50 in Amoni, 50 in Prempura and 50 animals to be housed in Mungalia Chhap. These animals will be shifted to gaushalas located in rural areas.

Read Also
Indore: Petition Demands Fair Charges Be Taken From Advocates During Enrollment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Bhopal: Kabir’s Couplets, Lehengi Dance Held Under Sambhavna

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Held: Five Women Involved In Flesh Trade At Spa Centre In Trilanga

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Respondent In Half A Dozen Petitions Pending With NGT

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Respondent In Half A Dozen Petitions Pending With NGT

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Catches 45 Stray Cattle After Collector’s Order

Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released

Bhopal: Book Vindhya Ki Beti Muhawaro Se Jhalakti Mamta Released