Indore: Petition Demands Fair Charges Be Taken From Advocates During Enrollment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A petition was filed in the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday which demanded fair charges to be taken from young advocates who are enrolling themselves. Petition claimed that young lawyers were being charged exorbitantly.

In his petition advocate Nimesh Pathak claimed that young lawyers were being charged more than the prescribed fee for enrollment of an advocate and therefore is a violation of the Advocates Act and Section 24 (1) of 1961.

The prescribed enrollment fee for enrollment under the State Bar Council rules from law graduates is Rs 600 and the Bar Council of India charges Rs 150. No State Bar Council can charge more than this, currently, the State Bar Council is charging more than this amount.

The petition also demanded that State Bar Council should not charge more for nomination.

On Thursday, the double bench of the Indore High Court issued notices to the State Advocates Council and the Bar Council of India on the petition and gave them four weeks to reply. Advocates Lucky Jain and Yogesh Soni presented their side on behalf of the petitioner.

