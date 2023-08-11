Madhya Pradesh: Truck Catches Fire On Indore-Ahmedabad Four-Lane | Representative Image

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): In a scene straight out of a Bollywood action thriller, a fire broke out in a truck moving on Indore-Ahmedabad four-lane on Friday. The truck carrying iron plates was en route from Orissa to Gujarat.

Sources said that short-circuit caused fire in the moving truck (RJ GC2529) near Mangod village. The alert driver immediately parked the truck on the side of four-lane road to avoid any accident.

Locals tried to douse the flames but in vain. Fire-fighters took 25 minutes to douse the flames. By then the front portion of the truck was completely gutted.

On being informed, sub inspector (Amjhera police station) Jaipal Billore and inspector Ram Bairagi rushed to the spot and managed the situation.

Traffic movement on the road was affected and diverted by the police officials. The driver of the truck was interrogated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

