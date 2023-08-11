 MP Viral Video: Dalit Youth Beaten Up, Forced To Recite "Thakur Humare Baap Hai"
In the video the miscreant can be heard saying "chamaro k baap hai thakur aur rahenge".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit man was allegedly beaten up and forced to recite “Jai Shri Ram” and “Thakur Humare Baap Hai” (Thakurs are our boss) by a group of individuals belonging to the Thakur community in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district on Friday. The video is making rounds on the social media.

The viral video shows a youth allegedly grabbing the Dalit man by his neck, forcing him to say "Thakur Humare Baap Hai". As the victim followed his instructions, he further slapped him and forced him to speak "chamaro k baap hai thakur aur rahenge" (Thakurs will always be dalit's boss).

