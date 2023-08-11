MP Double Tragedy: Mother-Son Die 12 Hours Apart In Separate Road Accidents

MP: Mother Dies In Road Accident, Son En Route To Her Last Rites Shares Same Fate After Car's Tyre Burst |

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): In a double tragedy, a mother and son died just 12 hours apart in separate road accidents. On Thursday morning, a woman lost her life in a road mishap in Rewa, just 12 hours later, her son-- who was on his way to perform her last rites, died in a car crash.

The son, who was studying in Indore, was returning home after getting the information of his mother's death in a road accident.

Mother died in bike accident

According to local reports, Rani Devi (55), wife of Narendra Singh, a resident of Jatri village under Dabhaura police station, was going to her maternal place sitting on a bike with her younger son on Wednesday. At the same time, a speeding bike coming from the front hit them. She was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment, where she died.

Accident due to tyre burst

Relatives informed about the mother's death to Sooraj Singh (22), who was studying in Indore, approximately 830 km away from Rewa. Suraj left for his village in a private taxi. He was just 100 km away from his village when, on Thursday morning, the car's tyre burst. Sooraj died in the accident. Police have handed over the dead body to the relatives after the postmortem.

Sooraj's father had passed away years ago after which his mother brought up her three sons and three daughters on her own. Sooraj was her second son. She was living with her eldest and youngest sons, Prakash and Sunny.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)