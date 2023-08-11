Indore: Loot With Dewas Trader Was Stage-Managed: Cops

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The loot of Rs 3 lakh with a Dewas-based iron trader in Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday night had been staged by none other than the trader himself and his two sons. All three have been arrested.

The trader had to repay Rs 2 crore to a local trader and he was trying to wriggle out of paying the sum by staging the loot.

Bhanwarkuan police on Thursday said that trader Prashant Agrawal, a resident of Hatpipliya, Dewas had told police that he had purchased TMT bars from a factory in Nemawar Road and was taking the money to pay the factory owner. He was talking on the phone and had neared Jairam Tolkanta, Nemawar Road at around 8 pm when two motorcycle-borne youths snatched the bag and fled. After the loot, he had called his sons Yogesh and Aman who came to the spot in a car.

POLICE INVESTIGATION

However, during the investigation, police found contradictions in the statements given by Prashant and his two sons. For instance, Prashant had initially said that he had slung the bag containing money on his shoulders and then put it on the petrol tank of his motorcycle. But later, CCTV footage showed that he had just placed it on the tank. Also, he did not offer any resistance when the bag was snatched and it appeared that he was expecting it, and the way his motorcycle fell on the ground was not convincing.

CONFESSION

When grilled together and then separately, father and his two sons confessed their crime. They said they had chosen the spot as they were aware of the presence of a CCTV camera and that everything would be captured on it, thus giving the loot a stamp of authenticity. The two sons had followed their father in their motorcycle and at the pre-determined spot pushed his bike and snatched the bag. Then they went home, kept and bag and returned to the spot in a car claiming that their father had called them.

MOTIVE

Police said Prashant had borrowed Rs 2 crore from businessmen Hussain and Huzaifa, but had suffered a loss in the share market. He had also purchased TMT bars from the same businessmen.

Rs 7.2 lakh recovered by police

Prashant Agarwal mentioned that he had been looted of Rs 3 lakh, but police recovered Rs 7.20 lakh from the bag kept in the house. Police also seized the motorcycle worth Rs 80,000 used in the crime.

