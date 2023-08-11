Indore: Sanitation Workers Gherao Police Station After Video Of Man Insulting Them Goes Viral (WATCH)

Indore: Sanitation Workers Gherao Police Station After Video Of Man Insulting Them Goes Viral |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy over a video of a man using objectionable language for cleanliness workers, which went viral on Wednesday, continued on Thursday also.

In the video, the cleanliness workers have been called 'neech nazar wala'. Accused Shadab was seen saying that when our sisters and daughters go to dump garbage in the IMC vehicle, the cleaning staff stares at them.

In protest against Shadab's statement, Manoj Parmar, state president of Balai Mahasabha Sangh along with Valmiki Samaj and their supporters’ gheraoed the Chandan Nagar police station on Thursday demanding Shadab Khan's arrest and strict action. Along with this, the cleanliness workers also stopped cleaning work in Chandan Nagar area.

In another video of Shadab, which surfaced on Thursday, he was seen apologizing. He said in the video message, “I, Shadab Khan, was explaining to my Muslim brothers and sisters on the 9th of Muharram last year that they should make preparations for Muharram. During this time I said that when the garbage van comes, you should not ask the mothers and sisters to dump the garbage. You have to take out the garbage yourself. And during this explanation, such words came out of my mouth which hurt the cleanliness workers. For which I am deeply ashamed. I did not say these words intentionally. When this video of last year went viral, I came to know that the sanitation workers are heartbroken.”

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav took cognizance of the video on Wednesday, while the cleanliness workers’ association complained with the police.

