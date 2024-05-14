Jabalpur Junkyard Blast: Thousands Of Bomb Shells Recovered From Site

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The teams involved in the investigation of a junkyard-blast in Jabalpur have recovered thousands of bombshells from the site, making some astonishing revelations.

A team of Central Ordnance Factory (COD), Jabalpur, reached the junkyard and swung into investigation on Tuesday. The team recovered four casings of 125 mm bombs and more than 1000 casings of 30 mm bombs in the junkyard. The shells of the bombs seized by the COD team will be destroyed in the firing range located in Barela.

Earlier, about 300 small and big bomb shells had been destroyed by NSG. This entire action was taken in the junkyard. About 75 bomb shells were destroyed by making explosions. The NSG team has also taken some samples of bombs and gunpowder found in the junk to Delhi for lab testing.

On April 25, there was a massive explosion in Raza Metal Industry located at Khajuri Khiriya Bypass in Aadhartal police station area, due to which the junkyard spread over about 8 acres was completely destroyed. Two labourers also died in this explosion.

Raza Metal Industry owner Shamim Kabadi is still absconding on whom the police have also announced a reward of ₹ 25,000. The investigation into the matter is underway and many more revelations are expected to be made.