Bhopal: Dalit Youths Forced To Eat Faeces, Accuseds’ Houses Razed In Shivpuri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri police, district administration and forest department razed houses of persons accused of thrashing of two dalit youths in Varkhadi village of Shivpuri district on Thursday. Home Minister Narottam Mishra termed the thrashing of two dalit youths in Shivpuri as ‘shame on humanity’ and directed the administration to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

On June 30, two dalit youths were allegedly thrashed by members of a minority community on suspicion that they molested and made videos of some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, police said.

The minister said “It is a shame on humanity and a Talibani act. It is a gruesome act. Congressmen called officials over phone to hush-up the matter.”

“Dalit and Scheduled Caste persons were treated in an inhuman manner. They were garlanded with shoes, faeces were stuffed in their mouths and later inhuman acts were committed against them. Such acts will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh,” said the minister.

Police have registered a case against seven people, including two women and arrested six of them in connection with the incident.

“A group of members from a minority community bashed the two men, blackened their faces, garlanded them with shoes and paraded them in Varkhadi village on Friday,” Magroni police post in-charge Deepak Sharma said.

He said that the allegations of molestation against the two men turned out to be fake during the investigation. The duo had spoken only over the phone with some girls in the village and never met them, the police claimed.

On Thursday, the team of police forest and district administration reached the village and identified the encroachment. After that the houses were razed. The forest department officials claim that the houses were constructed on the forest land and around three acer of land was encroached by people from the minority community, which was freed on Thursday.