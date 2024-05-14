IG Office Constable & Female Clerk Go Missing After Election Duty In MP, Love Affair Suspected

Representative Image | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A constable and a female clerk posted at the IG Gwalior office have been suspended after the duo did not return from polling duty for phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections held on May 7.

They both were suspended on Tuesday for negligence on duty.

It is suspected that they were involved in a love affair. Their last location is said to be in Delhi.

According to the information, female (executive clerk) Nisha Jain and constable Akhand Pratap Singh posted in the IG office have been missing for a week now. Both of them were deployed on poll duty in Gwalior district for May 7 voting. However, the duo did not return after the voting concluded. Worried, their family members went to meet IG Arvind Kumar Saxena, and when they came to know both of them hadn't returned,.

The IG issued suspension orders for both constable Akhand Pratap Singh and ASI Nisha Jain for missing duty without giving notice and negligence at work.

ASI Nisha Jain and constable Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav both were posted in the office of IG Gwalior Range for five years; both were present on duty on the day of voting in Lok Sabha elections Phase 3 on May 7 and then did not return.

After going missing under suspicious circumstances, their family members met IG Arvind Kumar Saxena on May 9 and expressed their fear of both of them being in Delhi.

According to the sources, the matter is related to a love affair; both wanted to get married, but their families were against the marriage.