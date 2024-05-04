7 New Ice-Cream Flavours In Indore You Must Try This Summer

Summers may turn our moods upside-down, but it amplifies the joy of ice-creams for sure! The moment you unwrap an ice cream cone or dip your spoon into a sundae, the heat seems to melt away, replaced by sweet relief. So let's just explore some of the new launches in Indore! |

1. Naturals would be the first spot to come to anybody's mind. This summers, Naturals has launched new flavours like Mango Stuffed Kulfi, Rasmalai Ice cream, Pinacolada Ice cream, Malai Kurma Ice cream & Raw Mango Coconut ice cream at the outlet Opp - 56 Dukan, New Palasia, Indore. |

2. Baskin Robbins- Here you can find Mexican Chocolate Brownie ice-cream and very unique flavour Marigold Dreamsicle. Other than these you must try Pink Bubblegum and Gulab Jamun Sundae. |

3. Nema Kulfi has launched some new flavours like Jalebi Kulfi and Blueberry kulfi only for you. |

4. How can we forget Monica Galaxy at Annapurna Road! This place has also launched a new flavour called as Thadai Badam. |

5. Coming to a special one featured in Shark Tank this year..... Amore Gelato. They have launched a New Vegan flavour- Belgian Nutty Brownie. They say their best one are Avocado, Lavender Swirl, Blueberry & Lotus Biscoff. |

6. Another flavourful option is Apsara Ice Cream. Flavours of the month at this place are..... Asli Alphonzo (Mango), Shahi Dawat (Anjeer, Kishmish and Dates) & Cheecky Cheeku (Chiku). |

7. Seems like Ice cream factory - Sahi Durbar located at 129-A, Malviya Nagar is celebrating the mango festival. If you are a mango lover too why not try Fresh Mango Cream, Fresh Mango Mastani, Fresh Mango Sundae and more! |

Tip: You can also go to Havmor-Ice Cream and explore the new launches or the best flavours at the store. |