MP Weather Update: IMD Issues Warning For Heavy Rains In 27 Districts Including Jabalpur, Ujjain & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will witness heavy rain this week owing to the activation of cyclonic circulation coupled with the monsoon season. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rain in 27 districts on Wednesday including Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, etc. These districts can witness rainfall up to 4 inches. Meanwhile, there is an alert of very heavy rain for Agar-Malwa.

Another new system is becoming active from July 20, which will bring rain in the state till July 26. There is a possibility of light rain in the districts of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ujjain divisions on Wednesday and Thursday. In some districts of the remaining divisions, there may be light showers with thunderstorms at some places.

5 Weather Systems Active

According to the MP Meteorological Department, at present the monsoon trough line is passing through Bikaner (Rajasthan), Shivpuri, Mandla to Bengal. Two cyclonic circulation systems are active, due to which there will be lack of rain in East Madhya Pradesh till July 20. However, another cyclonic circulation is forming over North-West Bengal which may lead to heavy rains in many districts from July 20 to 26. Rain is also expected in Gwalior and Chambal divisions from July 18 to 22.

Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol are on alert for the next 48 hours. The districts will witness moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning.

Very Heavy To Heavy Rains

Agar-Malwa, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Ujjain, Seoni and Balaghat, Betul, Burhanpur, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Damoh and Sagar.

Light Rains

Bhopal, Vidisha, Rajgarh, Harda, Khandwa, Indore, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

5 Gates Of Bargi Dam Opened

Five gates of the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur will be opened due to the rise in water level on Wednesday. District administration has issued an alert for all the ghats river Narmada as water will be released from these gates.

The decision has been taken after heavy rains lead to a rise in the water level of Narmada river. The gates will be opened to release excess water.

