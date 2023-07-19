CM Chouhan Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on his Birth Anniversary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary.

CM Chouhan garlanded his portrait in the auditorium located at the residence office and paid floral tributes. Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey, who blew the bugle of the freedom struggle in the country, was born on 19 July 1827 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Shaheed Mangal Pandey played an important role in India's first freedom struggle in 1857. He was a soldier of the 34th Bengal Infantry of the East India Company. He is revered as a hero of the freedom struggle. A postage stamp was issued in the year 1984 in honour of Shaheed Mangal Pandey by the Government of India for his important role in India's freedom struggle.