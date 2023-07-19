 CM Chouhan Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on his Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Chouhan Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on his Birth Anniversary

CM Chouhan Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on his Birth Anniversary

CM Chouhan garlanded his portrait in the auditorium located at the residence office and paid floral tributes.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey on his birth anniversary.

CM Chouhan garlanded his portrait in the auditorium located at the residence office and paid floral tributes. Amar Shaheed Mangal Pandey, who blew the bugle of the freedom struggle in the country, was born on 19 July 1827 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Shaheed Mangal Pandey played an important role in India's first freedom struggle in 1857. He was a soldier of the 34th Bengal Infantry of the East India Company. He is revered as a hero of the freedom struggle. A postage stamp was issued in the year 1984 in honour of Shaheed Mangal Pandey by the Government of India for his important role in India's freedom struggle.

Read Also
JP Nadda, Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On July 22, 23 To Review Election Preparations
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Chouhan Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on his Birth Anniversary

CM Chouhan Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on his Birth Anniversary

JP Nadda, Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On July 22, 23 To Review Election Preparations

JP Nadda, Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On July 22, 23 To Review Election Preparations

CM Chouhan Expresses Grief Over The Demise Of Child Asmita

CM Chouhan Expresses Grief Over The Demise Of Child Asmita

HC Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says More Than A Year Is Sufficient For A Woman To Realise If...

HC Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says More Than A Year Is Sufficient For A Woman To Realise If...

Bhopal: Retired BHEL Employee Duped Of ₹1.5 cr Being Harassed By Accused Even After FIR

Bhopal: Retired BHEL Employee Duped Of ₹1.5 cr Being Harassed By Accused Even After FIR