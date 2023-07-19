 JP Nadda, Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On July 22, 23 To Review Election Preparations
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
JP Nadda, Amit Shah To Visit Bhopal On July 22, 23 To Review Election Preparations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president JP Nadda and union home minister Amit Shah will visit Bhopal on July 22 and 23 respectively to oversee the preparations for upcoming assembly elections at the end of this year. 

According to the information, during their visit to Bhopal, Nadda and Shah will hold meetings related to election management. 

Notably, Shah, state election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and co-in-charge Ashwini Vaishnav were proposed to visit Bhopal on Wednesday itself. However, the tour got cancelled as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting to review the progress of Project Cheetah in wake of recent deaths of the big cats at Kuno National Park.

Meeting To Decide BJP's Course Of Action In Upcoming Elections

Being the union environment minister, it was necessary for Bhupendra Yadav to be present in this meeting. Due to his absence, the visit of Shah and Vaishnav also got postponed. 

The proposed meeting is considered very important for the upcoming assembly elections. The direction of the election for BJP will be decided in this meeting. 

