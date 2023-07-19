MP: PM Modi Calls High-Level Meeting In Wake Of Recent Cheetah Deaths At Kuno | ANI/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting regarding the progress of Project Cheetah on Wednesday in the wake of recent deaths of the big cats translocated from Namibia and South Africa to MP’s Kuno National Park. Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav will also be a part of the meeting.

Apart from minister Bhupendra Yadav, Madhya Pradesh's Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife, Aseem Shrivastava, members of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India (NTCA), and members of the Cheetah Screening Committee, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also likely to attend the virtual meeting, which is scheduled around 11 am on Wednesday.

The meeting comes following the recent death of two male cheetahs - Tejas and Suraj - and the apprehensions were raised on the matter.

8 Cheetahs Dead So Far

"Project Cheetah" is an ambitious project of the Centre and the Prime Minister had released eight cheetahs translocated from Namibia in its first phase on his birthday on September 17 last year. In the second phase, 12 more cheetahs were brought from South Africa on February 18 this year. However, since then a total eight cheetahs, including three out of four cubs born to Namibian female cheetah Siyaya, have died at Kuno.

3 More Cheetahs Found Infected By Septicemia

The death of two adult African cheetahs - Tejas and Suraj - have raised questions on execution of protocols on ground. Wildlife experts have been alleging lack in monitoring and prompt response on ground. The death of Tejas and Suraj has been attributed to maggot-infection due to radio collar (GPS fitted belt on neck). Since then, it was suspected that the radio collar (GPS system fitted on the cheetahs' neck) caused injuries.

On Tuesday, three more cheetahs were found infected by Septicemia caused by radio collars.