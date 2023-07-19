MP: Youth On Bike Swept Away While Crossing Culvert Over Drain In Damoh

Representative Image |

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a woman on a bike, were swept away while crossing a culvert over a swollen drain in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district after which the woman was rescued and efforts are underway to trace the youth, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Asalna village in the district on Monday evening. The drain meets the Sunar River passing through Aslana village in the district.

Jerath police outpost in charge Ganesh Dubey said, "A youth Virendra was going to his home along with his aunty Rajni Patel, who works as an Anganwadi worker, on a bike after she had her meeting in Pathariya in the district. On their way, they got swept away while crossing a culvert over a swollen drain."

Search Operation On

During this, the woman caught some bushes nearby and was rescued by the villagers but the youth Virendra was washed away. On getting the information, the police rushed to the spot, called the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) team and started the search operation to trace the youth, Dubey added.

Collector Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, Damoh Collector Mayank Agarwal has also issued an advisory and appealed to the people not to take risks to cross the culvert during swollen river or drain. Apart from this, the police personnel are being deployed on such culvert, overflowing rivers and drains. The SDMs of all the blocks have also been instructed to monitor the situation.

